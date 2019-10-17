ACC’s Coastal Division lead up for grabs this weekend
Two games in the state of Virginia this weekend will go a long way in deciding the ACC’s Coastal Division leader. First, it will be Duke, the surprise team in the ACC, visiting Virginia. Both teams are 2-1 in the division. The other clash has UNC, also at 2-1, visiting Virginia Tech. With Clemson a near-lock to win the Atlantic Division, one or two of this weekend’s winners may wind up facing the Tigers in the ACC title game in December.
Nationally, LSU whipped Florida, 42-28, to move up to second in the polls. The Bayou Bengals will face No. 1 Alabama in just three weeks. In a week when seven ranked teams lost, the race for the playoff berths are still up in the air. There’s still six weeks left in the regular season, and the cards will no doubt be shuffled a few more times.
Another big weekend is almost here. Let’s toss the magic darts and find out in advance whozza gonna win the games.
PITT at SYRACUSE: Pitt would be an easy favorite if this one was in the Steel City. But it’s in the dome, and Fearless gives the razor-thin edge to....... Syracuse 24, Pitt 23, but it’s even.
CLEMSON at LOUISVILLE: In spite of that near miss at UNC, Fearless sez Clemson is easily the best team in the ACC. Dropping in the polls after a win will be all the fodder Dabo will need to motivate the Tigers. Louisville can score, but can they stop Clemson? What do you think? Clemson 48, Louisville 27.
GEORGIA TECH at MIAMI: It’s a long season for the Yellow Jackets and may not get any shorter here. Miami looked good on defense last week, and that spells more heartache for the ‘Ramblin Wreck. It’s not a gimme, but it is...... Miami 27, Georgia Tech 14.
N.C. STATE at BOSTON COLLEGE: With a new QB in Bailey Hockman last week, the Wolfpack beat Syracuse. But that game was in Raleigh, and State has to prove they can win on the road. The home field advantage may be all BC needs to pull this out. It’s a toss-up, so Fearless gives it to...... Boston College 23, N.C. State 21.
DUKE at VIRGINIA: After a fast start, the Wahoos may be in an October swoon after that close loss in Miami. Duke rebounded from the Pitt disappointment to whip Georgia Tech last week. This should be a great game and a close one, too. It’s even, but Fearless sez, Virginia 27, Duke 24.
NORTH CAROLINA at VIRGINIA TECH. It’s been a ho-hum season for the Hokies, but they are 4-2. Two weeks ago they played their best in upsetting Miami. Will that game carry over and help them here? As for UNC, some highlights, some lowlights. The team that gets off to a good start will win. It’s close, it’s North Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 25.
EAST CAROLINA at CENTRAL FLORIDA: It’s been a rocky season for the Pirates, some good -- some bad. As for UCF, no more proclaiming themselves to be national champions. They are still a good team, just not a Power Five power. Fearless will be surprised if this one is close. UCF 38, ECU 20.
FLORIDA STATE at WAKE FOREST: Wake Forest lost for the first time last week, a 62-59 thriller to Louisville. The Deacons are still ranked 19th, and Fearless has not lost faith in them. A loss here sends them to never-never land, as in never be ranked again this season. A win keeps them on track for a possible big bowl at year’s end. Could go big either way. Wake Forest 32, FSU 31.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Ohio State over Northwestern, Georgia over Kentucky, Florida over South Carolina, Auburn over Arkansas, Wisconsin over Illinois, Iowa over Purdue, Oklahoma over West Virginia, LSU over Mississippi State, Appalachian over UL-Monroe, Missouri over Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky over Charlotte, Texas over Kansas, Penn State over Michigan, and Alabama over Tennessee.
TOFF TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Alabama 2. LSU 3. Clemson 4. Ohio State 5. Oklahoma 6. Wisconsin 7. Penn State 8. Georgia 9. Notre Dame 10. Florida
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
