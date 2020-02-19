Warren County’s Andrew Smith (12) gets off a shot as the varsity boys defeat Roanoke Rapids High School 69-51 on the road on Feb. 11. Also pictured is Eagle Justin Newball (34). Smith led all Warren County scorers with 16 points. He was followed by Roshene Mills with 11 points. Newball and Joshua Robison finished with 10 points each.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayes named police chief
- Cora Williams Greene: A pioneer in the Warren County Civil Rights Movement
- Warren Hills resident dies following fire
- First plea entered in sweepstakes robbery case
- Magnolia Manor reopens
- Warrenton PD to start issuing tickets for loud vehicles
- Eagles advance to NCC tournament semi-finals tonight
- TV personality helps dig for local history
- Defense of Fort Dobbs remembered
- Primary Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.