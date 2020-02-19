.

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Andrew Smith (12) gets off a shot as the varsity boys defeat Roanoke Rapids High School 69-51 on the road on Feb. 11. Also pictured is Eagle Justin Newball (34). Smith led all Warren County scorers with 16 points. He was followed by Roshene Mills with 11 points. Newball and Joshua Robison finished with 10 points each.