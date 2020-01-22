Warren County’s Nakira Bullock (15) takes a shot against two Roanoke Rapids defenders as the Lady Eagles fall to the Lady Yellow Jackets by a score of 56-33 during a Friday tilt at the Eagles’ Nest
The Lady Eagles traveled to Louisburg High School on Tuesday to face off against the Lady Warriors, but results were not available at press time.
Warren County’s next games will be on the road against J.F. Webb on Friday and South Granville on Tuesday.
