Hercules Power Team hosted the IBP Northeastern Carolina Raw Push Pull at the Norlina Fire Department on Saturday, June 22. Five lifters from Hercules won in their events. They were:
- Jasper Woodard, who completed a 180-pound Bench Press and an 85-pound Strict Curl in the 165-pound Master 65-69 Pure Raw division.
- Steve Richardson, who completed a 235-pound Bench Press in the 181-pound Master 60-64 Raw division.
- Kirk Richardson, who completed a 315-pound Bench Press and a 165-pound Strict Curl in the 220-pound Police/Fire/Military Pure raw division.
- Jonte Hawkins, who completed a 290-pound Bench Press in the 275-pound Novice Pure Raw Division.
- Joshua Boyd, who completed a 365-pound Bench Press and a 565-pound Deadlift in the 308-pound Submaster 35-39 Raw division. He also received the outstanding lifter award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.