Hercules Power Team members pictured from left to right are, front row: Steve Richardson, coach Roy Talley, Eric Hawkins, Jasper Woodard and Peter Melendez; back row: Kirk Richardson, Antonio Seward and Jonte Hawkins. 

Hercules Power Team hosted the IBP Northeastern Carolina Raw Push Pull at the Norlina Fire Department on Saturday, June 22. Five lifters from Hercules won in their events. They were:

  • Jasper Woodard, who completed a 180-pound Bench Press and an 85-pound Strict Curl in the 165-pound Master 65-69 Pure Raw division.
  • Steve Richardson, who completed a 235-pound Bench Press in the 181-pound Master 60-64 Raw division.
  • Kirk Richardson, who completed a 315-pound Bench Press and a 165-pound Strict Curl in the 220-pound Police/Fire/Military Pure raw division.
  • Jonte Hawkins, who completed a 290-pound Bench Press in the 275-pound Novice Pure Raw Division.
  • Joshua Boyd, who completed a 365-pound Bench Press and a 565-pound Deadlift in the 308-pound Submaster 35-39 Raw division. He also received the outstanding lifter award.

 