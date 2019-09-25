IT’S NOT EVEN OCTOBER YET, HOW CAN IT BE OVER?
In these parts the NCAA tournament is perhaps the most exciting month in sports. March Madness. Twelve seeds winning, underdogs surviving and advancing. All headed toward one shining moment.
One of the best parts is at the start of March everyone fills out a bracket, and midway through they are all busted. For the most part, no one ever picks the Final Four correctly. It’s completely up in the air.
We can tell you the Final Four for the college football playoff today — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia/LSU (our only hedge at this time). Three of these will be right, and we feel good about the (qualified) fourth. No one can do that in college basketball with confidence at the end of December.
It’s not even conferences that are dominant anymore. The worst teams in the SEC are as bad as the worst teams in the ACC (hello Arkansas) as the Big Ten (that would be you Rutgers) and so on. The teams/programs are dominant.
The gap between the best teams and the rest is getting bigger. And it is not good for the sport. Mark our words; if Clemson and Alabama continue to play in the title game, pretty soon the only folks that will watch are in the Upstate and Tuscaloosa (and us, of course). But that will not be good for the leagues when they try to renew TV deals for a sport where only a handful of teams have league or national title hopes.
Not the parity is a good thing, but here’s hoping for a Virginia-Texas Tech final in this year’s title game (but don’t hold your breath). And now, on to the dartboard….
HOLY CROSS AT SYRACUSE: Percy’s nephew played basketball for the Crusaders. They lost in the first round of the of the 2016 NCAA tournament 92-51 to Oregon. The football team won’t do much better here….Syracuse 56, Holy Cross 13.
DELAWARE AT PITTSBURGH: Joe Flacco is not walking through that door for the Blue Hens. And the way he has played the last few years, that might be a good thing. Prime letdown spot for the Panthers, but playing an average FCS team will prevent an upset….Pittsburgh 40, Delaware 10.
GEORGIA TECH AT TEMPLE: The Yellow Jackets had a week off to work on things after their upset loss to The Citadel. A week after knocking Maryland out of the top 25, the Owls lost on the road to Buffalo. With both teams needing to bounce back, we look for a close one here with the advantage going to the home team…Temple 24, Georgia Tech 19.
VIRGINIA AT NOTRE DAME: The Cavaliers’ close one against Old Dominion last weekend has us shaking our heads. And the Fighting Irish surprised us last Saturday with their performance in Athens. Was UVA looking ahead and will the Irish have a let down. Probably, so this might be close, but no upset…Notre Dame 31, Virginia 21.
EAST CAROLINA AT OLD DOMINION: The Monarchs have played within two scores of both VaTech and UVA the last two games. The Pirates are rebuilding this year, and this trip to Norfolk is not a sure thing (ask the Hokies about their trip last year). These are two evenly matched teams, and the edge goes to the home team…Old Dominion 21, ECU 17.
DUKE AT VIRGINIA TECH: When a former head coach has to join the staff as a special assistant mid-season, it’s a sign things aren’t going well in Blacksburg. We don’t have a read on the Blue Devils either. The home team is 1-5 in the last six matchups between these two, so we’ll go with the homer pick here…Duke 24, Virginia Tech 23.
N.C. STATE AT FLORIDA STATE: The home team has the advantage in this series, with nine wins in the last 13 matchups. As of this writing (Sunday night), it looks like a knee injury may keep FSU QB James Blackman out of the game. With the Pack’s pass defense in question, that will be a good thing for State. But not good enough for the win…Florida State 34, NC State 24.
WAKE FOREST AT BOSTON COLLEGE: If the Deacs get past this one, we think they will be undefeated when they make the trip to Death Valley in November. Wake has been the best team in N.C. so far (apologies to App State), and Boston College has been plain bad. But a trip to Beantown is always a test, so the possibility of an upset exists. But we think the Preachers are just too good…Wake Forest 28, BC 20.
CLEMSON AT NORTH CAROLINA: The Tarheels have lost the first three quarters this year by a combined 38 points. They have won the fourth quarter by36 points. Carolina gets behind early and comes back. It’s worked 50 percent of the time so far this year. Clemson has outscored its opponents by 129 points. Don’t look for any comebacks in Chapel Hill this coming weekend, unless the Tigers have put the second teams in…Clemson 42, UNC 17.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Appalachian State over Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic over Charlotte, Alabama over Ole Miss, Texas A&M over Arkansas, Auburn over Mississippi State, South Carolina over Kentucky, Florida over Towson, Washington over Southern Cal, Penn State over Maryland, California over Arizona State, Oklahoma over Texas Tech, Utah over Washington State, Ohio State over Nebraska.
TOFF TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. LSU 5. Oklahoma 6. Ohio State 7. Auburn 8. Wisconsin 9. Texas 10. Florida
