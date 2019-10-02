Clemson escapes Chapel Hill but looks beatable
Clemson looked like an ordinary college football team Saturday. The Tigers have been on a pedestal all year, but barely escaped North Carolina by the hair of their chinny chin chins. The Tar Heels scored with 1:17 remaining in the game to trim the margin to one point. Normally a conservative coach, Mack Brown could have tied the score and likely sent the game to overtime. Instead, he went for two and the victory. The play called was stuffed by the Tigers, who held on for a 21-20 win.
Is UNC that good? This is the team that lost at home to Appalachian a week earlier, so the answer is – er -- no. Is Clemson that average? Well, maybe -- yes. All the games won by the Tigers the last three years didn’t help them in this one. They were fortunate to survive.
Fearless was in Tallahassee for the State- Florida State game. Both looked sloppy and no better than .500 teams. FSU seems to be slowly improving. As for the Wolfpack, Coach Dave Doeren’s indecision on who to play quarterback is killing the Pack. State has been starting Matthew McKay at QB. He is their third-best at that position. But overall, the Pack looked bad in the following areas: offense, defense, special teams, and coaching. Fearless gave them all grades ranging from C to F. State has an off-week and needs to quickly shore up some areas, none more critical than at quarterback.
Time to toss the darts and see whozza gonna win this week’s games:
TEMPLE at EAST CAROLINA: Both come in on a win, with Temple whipping Georgia Tech and ECU getting by ODU. ECU will get better, but not this week. Temple 27, ECU 23.
NORTH CAROLINA at GEORGIA TECH: It’ll be interesting to see if the Tar Heels follow-up their near-miss with Clemson with a win here. Tech’s new offense is some where over the rainbow. North Carolina 24, Georgia Tech 17.
PITT at DUKE: Pitt is up and down, Duke is playing well, and right now David Cutcliffe is the ACC coach of the year. Could be closer than Vegas thinks, it’s..........Duke 31, Pitt 24.
VIRGINIA TECH at MIAMI: What on Earth has happened to the Hokies? Losing by five touchdowns at home to Duke! Tech is teetering on the brink of disaster. Go with the home team. Miami 31, Virginia Tech 21.
OTHER GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Louisville over Boston College (even), Georgia over Tennessee, Iowa over Michigan (is Jim Harbaugh that bad?), Oklahoma over Kansas, Penn State over Purdue, LSU over Utah State, Auburn over Florida (toss-up), Notre Dame over Bowling Green, Texas over West Virginia, Navy over Air Force (even), Ohio State over Michigan State, and Oregon over Cal.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Georgia 4. Ohio State 5. Oklahoma 6. LSU 7. Auburn 8. Wisconsin 9. Florida 10. Notre Dame.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
