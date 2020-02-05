As he stood courtside during a recent home game, Warren County High School Eagles basketball coach Toriano McRae rubbed his chin and paced back and forth. I noticed that he was rather calm, subdued and patient as he coached his team that was more than 10 points behind. I was curious to find out what made him different from other coaches who sometimes show more aggression when losing. So we met to talk about his plans to thrive as a coach, teacher and newlywed in his new home, Warren County.
In his first season as head basketball coach, McRae lights up with a smile saying that coaching has always been a dream of his. He loves the game.
Originally from Charlotte, McRae is a graduate of UNC Greensboro. He moved to Warrenton this school year to pursue his lifelong dream of coaching basketball. He credits his ambition and endurance for hard work to his mother, who worked two jobs to put him through school.
And when asked how this season is going, he smiled and said, “We are better than what our record shows.”
McRae said he loves to win games, but the development of the team is just as important. He said he gets the most joy from seeing the guys grow mentally.
“Mental strength determines who you are, and sports in general is a huge correlation to life,” he said. “I also want the team to work hard, whether that is doing better with two-point shots or a better layup.”
One task that the team has tremendously improved upon is challenging themselves to be better players and better teammates, the coach said. Basketball is a true team sport, he said, and the team has worked hard to become friends, building a selfless team by putting others before themselves.
McRae is appreciative of the players’ families for allowing him to coach their team and for picking them up from practice.
“It is important to have a good relationship with parents as well,” he said, adding that sometimes, players spend more time in the gym than they do at home.
McRae is very proud to say that his team believes in him as a coach, and he believes in them as well. He wants the team to know that life is about finding out what they are willing to do for free.
“And that is their true passion,” he said.
McRae acknowledged that he can’t take full credit for coaching. The team’s assistant coach is Bryan Fuller.
“He and I are in tandem,” he said. “He also has a deep passion for basketball and gives them everything he has.”
Adding that his role as a math teacher came along with his coaching position, McRae describes himself as a teacher who cares, who believes in his students and who believes they can be great at whatever it is they want to do. He said that a lot of his students struggle to like math and to do well in it, often questioning when or if they will ever use it again.
They could have a valid point, he said, but he encourages them to do what they need to do to graduate from high school, and Math I and Math II are graduation requirements. McRae tells his students to never drop out of school.
Describing feelings of culture shock when he initially moved to Warrenton, having to get used to having very little entertainment, McRae has decided to appreciate a slower pace of life. He said living in Warrenton challenges him to be more creative. However, with his busy schedule, he is rarely at a loss for something to do.
Living with his wife, Ashleigh, whom he refers to as his best friend, and her family, who are from the area, gives him the opportunity for an up close and personal view of the county. It is through them that he has discovered that Warren County is rich in culture.
“It is nice to see people love where they are from,” he said.
Already, the new coach has some favorite things in Warren County: On Main restaurant and the Burger Barn.
McRae describes himself as a spiritual person who prays and reads. He enjoys working out with his Warren County Eagles basketball team and also coaches an AAU team, the N.C. Raptors.
