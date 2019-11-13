Registration has begun for the Inaugural Warren County “Winter Hibernation” Pickleball Tournament to be held Feb. 20-22 at the John Graham Gym in Warrenton.
The tournament is sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Warrenton Pickleball Club.
Competition is scheduled as follows: Thursday, Feb. 20, men’s doubles; Friday, Feb. 21, women’s doubles; and Saturday, Feb. 22, mixed doubles. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Entry fees are $15 for the first event and $5 for the second event.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 12. Registration is limited to the first eight teams. Other interested participants will be put on a waiting list.
Players will be divided into under 70 and over 70 age groups based upon one’s age as of Dec. 31, 2020.
The double elimination tournament will follow a best two out of three games to a score of 11. Players must win by two points in the winner’s bracket.
Competition in the loser’s bracket will be one game to a score of 15. Players must win by two points. Medal rounds will be best two out of three games played to a score of 11, win by two. Officials will be used in medal rounds.
For more information, call Warren County Parks and Recreation at 252-257-2272; or visit the Facebook pages “Warren County Parks & Recreation” or “Warrenton Pickleball Club of the Two Lakes NC Group.”
