The Lake Gaston Ladies Club held its regular monthly luncheon meeting on Nov. 15 at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. The tables were decorated in a Thanksgiving theme, and 210 ladies joined together for a program focusing on health-related topics and lunch catered by The Kitchen Table in Gasburg.
President Susan Zimmerman welcomed new members and guests. Nancy Wehrman led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “God Bless America.” Valerie Ruch, vice president, announced new grandmothers, special anniversaries, November birthdays and more. The birthday surprise gift for November was won by Judy Arthur.
The guest speakers for the meeting were Jason Harrell, CEO of ECU Health North Hospital, and Dr. Jennifer Wetherald, OB/GYN, from the Rural Health Group in Roanoke Rapids. Harrell shared information about the hospital’s Lights of Love event and Wetherald shared a celebration of women and their health presentation specifically tailored for all the ladies. Retired nurse Georgia Holder also offered some tips on treating cuts and injuries, along with information about the Lake Gaston Computer Club and services it provides to its members.
Barbara Dillard shared a special Thanksgiving story and the devotion. Jane Akom won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle.
The LGLC currently has 486 members for the 2022-23 year. The purpose of the organization is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, to share mutual interests, and to participate in a variety of activities by LGLC activity groups.
If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of this group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, membership chair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
The December LGLC meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Family Life Center, Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Gasburg. The Gastonettes will provide a selection of Christmas music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.