Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. denied bond for Lester Kearney, 37, of Littleton, during a hearing held today at the Warren County Courthouse.
Kearney faces a first-degree murder charge and could face the death penalty in the March 2018 home invasion and fire at the Lake Gaston home of John and Nancy Alford. Nancy Alford died in the fire.
The judge also denied a transfer to a closer jail facility for Kearney. His attorneys will have to continue seeing him in Raleigh’s Central Prison, where he is in restrictive housing, or he can be transported by the local sheriff’s office to Franklin County for meetings with legal counsel.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 33, of the Afton-Elberon community of Warren County, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in May 2018 and agreed to testify in the case in exchange for a life sentence rather than face the death penalty.
During the hearing, Robert Singagliese, one of Kearney’s two attorneys, played a recorded telephone call Munn made from Central Prison, where he is incarcerated, in which he recants statements made implicating Kearney in the crime.
Munn can be heard on the call saying that the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) put (Kearney’s) name into it, “he wasn’t there,” and “he doesn’t deserve this.”
The two men were accused of breaking into the Alfords’ Wildwood Point Subdivision home on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Mrs. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Mrs. Alford died at the scene. Mr. Alford escaped and was hospitalized.
The court session lasted nearly four hours, with witnesses called and evidence given, including cell phone records and opposing interview statements.
The prosecution attempted unsuccessfully to have a defense memorandum in support of setting the bond sealed from public view, saying the contents could taint a possible jury pool. Defense attorneys stated that a fair amount of the contents had already come out in the public as early as March 2019 when Munn and Kearney were arrested.
The judge told attorneys for both sides to stop speaking to members of the media about the case.
For a more in-depth report of today’s court session, see next week’s issue of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.