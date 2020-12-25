Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department in Wise honored its members for their service during its annual appreciation dinner on Dec. 5.
Assistant Chief Bruce Perkinson was named First Responder of the Year. A North Carolina firefighter for more than 50 years, he has served with Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years and has been a first responder for 22 years.
Assistant Chief James Wright, who has served with Hawtree VFD for more than 15 years, was named Firefighter of the Year.
The First Responder and Firefighter of the Year award recipients are determined by members of the department.
Joseph Pernell received the Chief’s Award for service to the fire department and community. Previously a member of Afton-Elberton Volunteer Fire Department, he has served with Hawtree for nine years. The recipient of the Chief’s Award is selected by Hawtree Fire Chief Steve Barney.
