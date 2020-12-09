Dr. Margaret Brake, county health director, told county commissioners during their monthly meeting on Monday that everyone needs to practice the 3 Ws -— Wear a cloth face covering, Wait at least 6 feet apart, and Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer — to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as active cases continue to go up here.
Brake said some local cases are from community spread, but that there is mass testing ongoing at Warren Correctional Institute in Manson. She said that as of Friday afternoon, Warren County had 146 active COVID-19 cases and around 98 of those cases were from the prison.
“So they are definitely impacting our numbers,” she said.
Brake reported that based on testing in the county, 18.9 percent of results are positive, putting the county “very close to critical in terms of our numbers,” based on the state’s new county alert system.
She again stated the importance of the 3 Ws and shared data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The risk of COVID-19 infection is 85 percent less when social distancing; as high as 77 percent less when wearing a face covering; and 67 percent less by hand washing, Brake said.
“If you’re away from home and around people who don’t live with you, you really should practice social distancing and wear a face covering,” she said.
She called it critical to follow this health advice and said that people who have symptoms or think they have been exposed to COVID-19 need to get tested.
Those who have concerns should contact their primary care physician or attend a free testing event.
The next free testing event will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. In addition to the health department, event sponsors are H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, and Cooks Chapel and Snow Hill Baptist churches. People without health insurance are especially encouraged to attend.
