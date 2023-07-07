The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly membership meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the LKG Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant.
Guest speakers Wyatt Andrews of the Lake Gaston Water Safety Council, and John Dyckman and Joe Gagliano of USCG Auxiliary LKG Flotilla 054-9-3 will give a presentation on the topic, Playing it Safe on Lake Gaston.
LGA meetings provide an opportunity to hear firsthand what the Association’s committees are working on around the lake. Time is allotted on the agenda for the public to present concerns to the board.
All meetings are open to the public, members and non-members alike.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or email execdir@LGAncva.com.
