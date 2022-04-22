Ready to begin the hunt for 300 Easter eggs at the historic Huggins House on US Hwy. 401 South near Warrenton are young friends and family of Susan Blaylock pictured above, from the left, Kenan Gardner, Sawyer Kelly, Emerson Kelly, Natalie Kelly, Hallie Gardner, Margaret Beech, Lizzie Scott Shepardson, Tripp Hight, Gemma Harris, Brantley Blaylock, Anna Hehl and Wesley Harris. In addition to the egg hunt and lunch, the children enjoyed playing other games, receiving a personal handcrafted piñata, and sharing in telling the meaning of Easter.
