The Warrenton Town Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
The meeting has been scheduled for the purpose of considering the assignment of a purchase option on a building located at 101 E. Franklin St., and a budget ameendment.
To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be broadcast over Zoom.
The meeting ID is 825 9977 0736, and the passcode is 080478. The dial-in number is +1 301 715 8592.
