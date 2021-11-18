Lucy Tucker Holtzman, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at home after a period of declining health. The Rev. Corey Brooks will conduct funeral services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ridgeway with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m.
Lucy was a devoted wife to her husband, Wallace, who preceded her in death. In addition, she was preceded by her daughter, Vicky H. Maciupa, and her sister, Alice Johnson Askew.
Lucy was an attentive and loving mother and grandmother, providing a comforting and nurturing home filled with life, warmth and laughter.
She was active in her church and in her community, serving in whatever capacity was needed to the best of her ability. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she sang in the choir, held offices in church management and supported numerous missions. She was a member of the Drewry VFD Ladies Auxiliary for many years and a founding member of the Ridgeway Historical Society.
She had a love of music, reading, and travel, and was known for her extraordinary cooking, intelligence and contagious sense of humor. She greatly enjoyed playing cards with her friends and a good game of Scrabble.
Lucy is survived by her children, Cathy H. Daugherty of Alamogordo, N,M., Terry T. Perkinson (Nat) of Cary, Lynn Stone Bowen (Leonard) of Manson and James D. Tucker (Susan) of Manson; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.