Warren County 4-H’ers excelled at the recent Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show as they brought home numerous awards.
The dairy show represented the culmination of weeks of hard work as they participated in the 4-H Dairy Project through the North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center.
Local participants were Grace Marie Lumsden, Claire Campbell, Dixee Seaman, Austin Williams, Joshua Duncan, Benjamin Christy, Jacob Paynter and Jackson Paynter.
Livestock & Field Crop Agent Matthew Place said that Warren County Cooperative Extension partnered with Sunrise Ridge Farm, LLC near Warrenton for use of livestock facilities. Other sponsors were Warren County Farm Bureau and Bender Farms.
The nine-week 4-H Dairy Project began on April 25. Participants learned basic livestock management practices, animal husbandry and nutrition, and showmanship, Place said.
The youth were divided into pairs with each pair working to prepare a calf for the Dairy Show. All youth were required to keep project record books to document what they did and learned as the worked with their calves.
The participants met from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays every week during the Dairy Project, Place said. In addition to working with the calves at Sunrise Ridge Farm, they had an opportunity to visit a working dairy farm, the NC State Lake Wheeler Road Field Lab.
The local youth put what they learned to the test as they participated in the Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show on June 24.
The local youth brought home the following honors:
• Grace Marie Lumsden: first place, Senior Class Showmanship and first place, Brown Swiss Type Class
• Jacob Paynter: second place, Intermediate Class Showmanship
• Jackson Paynter: third place, Intermediate Class Showmanship and first place, Brown Swiss Type Class
• Ben Christy: fourth place, Junior Class Showmanship and third place, Brown Swiss Type Class
• Joshua Duncan: fifth place, Junior Class Showmanship and third place, Brown Swiss Type Class
• Austin Williams: fourth place, Junior Class Showmanship and second place, Ayrshire Type Class
• Dixee Seaman: first place, Junior Class Showmanship and second place, Brown Swiss Type Class
• Claire Campbell: fourth place, Cloverbud Class Showmanship and second place, Brown Swiss Type Class
Place was proud of the 4-H’ers’ efforts.
“None of the kids had experience showing livestock,” he said. “They excelled extremely well over the nine weeks.”
Place added that participating in the Dairy Project and Junior Dairy Show provided valuable experience for the youth in showing them the importance of farmers and what is involved in dairy production, and provided a good start for the youth if they want to show livestock in the future.
For more information about participating in a future Warren County 4-H Dairy Project, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or email Matthew Place at matthew_place@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.