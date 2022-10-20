Boyd and Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton will sponsor a Community Day honoring Lawrence L. Boyd on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at Seven Springs Farm & Vineyard, 332 Axtell-Ridgeway Rd., Norlina. Entry is free of charge.
The event will include food trucks, non-food vendors, cotton candy, funnel cakes and more. In addition, a live gospel program will feature David Bullock, Jr. and the Spiritual Voices, and Minister Brian Foster.
Community Day will feature drawings, prizes and giveaways for kids and everyone in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.