Boyd and Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton will sponsor a Community Day honoring Lawrence L. Boyd on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at Seven Springs Farm & Vineyard, 332 Axtell-Ridgeway Rd., Norlina. Entry is free of charge.

The event will include food trucks, non-food vendors, cotton candy, funnel cakes and more. In addition, a live gospel program will feature David Bullock, Jr. and the Spiritual Voices, and Minister Brian Foster.

Community Day will feature drawings, prizes and giveaways for kids and everyone in attendance.