The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly meeting on Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Gaston Baptist Church on Hwy. 903 across from Subway Restaurant.
Officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will discuss activities on Lake Gaston since Memorial Day.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees – Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Mem-bership, Education and Lake Clean-Up – are working on.
For anyone with a lake-related issue or concern that the LGA should be working on, time will be allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
