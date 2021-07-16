Turning Point Community Development Corporation and Oasis of Hope Ministries in Henderson will present Community Day 2021 at Turning Point CDC on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature several community vendors.
The event will serve as a day for the community to come together. It will feature local vendors, games for kids, food, music, live performances, giveaways and more. The Creating Success Mobile Learning Lab will also be available for use. Turning Point CDC will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to those who attend. There is no entrance fee; however food truck refreshments will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public and all ages are invited to attend.
Community Day has been an annual event since 2008. However, the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Turning Point CDC is at 2495 US Hwy 1/158 Business, Henderson.
