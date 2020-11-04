Carrie Louise Person Smith, 83, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 25. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon in the North Warren High School Cafeteria in Wise. Bishop Alphonso Smith officiated, and the Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame and Pastor Susie Shaw Davis assisted. Burial followed in the New Providence Christian Church Cemetery.
Carrie, daughter of the late Robert Wesley Person and Rosa Barnes Person, was born on Oct. 24, 1937, in Warren County. She accepted Christ as savior at an early age and joined Providence Christian Church. There, she served as an usher.
Carrie attended Warren County Training School (North Warren High School), where she played on the undefeated Lady Aggies basketball team. She also loved playing softball.
On Feb. 28, 1959, Carrie married George Smith, Jr. She was employed for many years as a seamstress making Izod sports shirts at Carolina Sportswear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Smith, Jr.; four brothers, James Wesley “JW” Person, George “Boo-Jack” Person, Robert “Skinner” Person, Clarence Person and Lee Person; and one sister, Mary “Sis” Person Baskerville.
She is survived by three daughters, Altena Montague (Harold) of Henderson, Regina Smith of Norlina and Phyllis Smith (Willie) of Wise; two granddaughters, Ashlee Montague of Wise and April Alston (Alzee) of Kittrell; four great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Aliyah, Londyn and Avery; three adopted grandchildren, Camryn, Shandria and Diamond; a special devoted and loving sister, Juanita Person of Wise; two devoted and loving cousins whom she raised, Claiborne Barnes and Lynell Millian, both of Baltimore, Md.; seven sisters-in-law, Mae Holland and Kate Dixon of Baltimore, Md., Henrietta Smith of Washington, D.C., Hattie Person of Philadelphia, Pa., Arlene Smith of Richmond, Va., Ella Mae Smith of Norlina and Minnie Smith of Bowie, Md.; one brother-in-law, James Smith of Bowie, Md.; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
