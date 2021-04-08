Dennis Paschall, Warren County’s emergency services director and fire marshall, is recognized during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners for more than 43 years with the county as he prepares to retire on May 1. Pictured from the left are: Commissioner Walter Powell, Chairman Tare “T” Davis, presenting Paschall with an engraved retirement award, County Manager Vincent Jones at back, Paschall’s wife Nancy, Commissioner Bertadean Baker, and Commissioner Jennifer Pierce.
