The Warren County Health Department, in partnership with the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, will hold a children’s vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the health department.
This clinic will be held from 1-5 p.m. Children must have parental consent in order to receive the vaccine.
If parents have any questions about the Pfizer vaccine for children or would like to schedule an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.