Businesses are facing enormous pressure in today's environment. Once reliable supply chains have been shattered, and the just in time delivery of goods and raw materials to manufacturers has become a myth that no longer exists. Lengthy backlogs for components from chips used in cars to appliances for new homes have crippled sales and put increasing pressure on production.
All of this upheaval has taken its toll on businesses large and small. Companies find themselves scrambling to keep up with rapid fire changes that are the new normal. All of these new developments are testing their viability and threatening their bottom line. Soaring inflation, while a benefit to their ability to raise prices, is resulting in a higher cost of goods sold. Businesses have to aggressively control and cut their costs if they are to successfully weather the current economic conditions.
Open Up Procurement to Work with New Vendors
It's typical for established companies to have a preferred slate of vendors from which they make most of their purchases. While that may be a great approach in normal times, under these market conditions it is not the best plan. With supply chain shortages and rising prices the name of the game, it pays to open up your procurement and sourcing process to new vendors. They'll often offer aggressive pricing that will save you money, and they'll also be a valuable safety valve in a world where there are constant shortages. Faced with competition, your existing vendors are likely to offer their own deals and special incentives too.
Take Steps to Curb Fuel Costs
When the pandemic lifted, inflation began to spike. Increased demand and still weakened supply chains pushed the price up for nearly everything. Fuel costs rapidly soared, and companies found their annual fuel budgets depleted well before the year was up. One of the key steps that a business can take to control their gasoline and diesel costs is to use fuel cards for truckers. You can go online to learn what you should look for in a fuel card program, and find out how they work. Trucking companies and fleet managers can use the cards to help track purchases, get significant fuel discounts, and streamline their required IFTA reporting too.
Eliminate Products with Low Profit Margins
One of the new small business trends quickly gaining speed centers around products and services offered. If you set up a data warehouse with all of your company data, you'll be able to quickly run analyses that show how profitable each customer or product is. Often companies have products that they have been selling for years, but when you run the numbers, many items will show poor profitability. A perfect example of this came from a leading California winery that was producing small runs of private labeled wine. As a winery, this seemed like the perfect sale since it was for high-end customers. However, when you factored in the setup costs for each production and labeling run, profits were minimal. They eliminated all of those sales and were able to make $1 million extra by redirecting that wine to produce other products.
