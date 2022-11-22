Robin Spielberg, one of America’s most beloved concert pianist and composers, will be participating in two upcoming events at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton.
On Dec, 2 at 7:30 p.m., Spielberg, who is also a spokesperson for the American Music Therapy Association, will present “Music and Mental Health with Robin Spielberg” at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center.
We all know how music can affect our mood—it can calm, agitate or inspire. This 60-minute program explains the science of music, and provides strategies for implementing music to reduce stress and anxiety. Tickets are $10. To reserve your seat, go to lakelandcac.org or call 252-586-3124.
Spielberg will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Lakeland’s remodeled main theatre. Also performing with Spielberg are the students of Littleton Academy, who will be singing Christmas carols.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for students. Go to lakelandcac.org or call 252-586-3124 for tickets.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
