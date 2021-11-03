The Warren County Farmers Market will hold a Pop-up event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in preparation for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
The event will be held at the Warren County Health Department parking lot, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Organizers describe their plans by saying that Collards on Main Street is moving and expanding.
Around a dozen vendors will offer everything from produce to crafts for anyone looking for something special for a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, gift ideas or holiday home décor.
The market will feature the debut of new products. Carolina Grits will mill corn raised by Bender Farms to produce stone ground grits, cornmeal and super fine grind cornmeal “flour,” all gluten free, from Jimmy Red corn.
Produce that will be available will include collards, curly and lacinato kale, turnips, turnip greens, fresh and dehydrated shiitake mushrooms, farm fresh eggs and sweet potatoes, and possibly late reason radishes, cucumbers and yellow squash.
Baked goods to enjoy now or freeze for the holiday season will include lemon pound cake, chocolate pound cake with lemon drizzle, old-fashioned pound cake, blueberry crumb cake, cranberry orange muffins, sharp cheddar cheese bread and other goodies.
In addition, local honey, molasses, and jams — plum, blueberry and raspberry — will be available.
The event will also feature a number of plants, such as thornless blackberry bushes, Egyptian walking onions and comfrey, that can be planted now in preparation for spring.
If you are looking for Christmas decorations and décor to brighten your home, you will find a variety of ornaments fashioned from materials ranging from old-fashioned clothespins to pinecones. A number of colorful wreaths, Christmas sock gnomes, and decorative plaques and lanterns will be offered to bring a festive atmosphere to the home.
While attendees are browsing for Christmas decorations, they will also want to take a look at the gift ideas so they can cross a few names off their shopping lists. Among the items that will be available are brackets, key chains, soaps, handmade jewelry, teacher gifts, handmade wine bags/totes, hand-painted trays, watercolor paintings of all sizes, bookmarks and more.
For more information or to be included on the Warren County Farmers Market customer list to learn more about the pop-up market and future events, contact Danylu Hundley by emailing danyluhundley@hotmain.com, or text or call 252-213-1795.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.