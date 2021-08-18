On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m., over 200 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles are expected to compete in the Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show at the 36th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival.
The Stray Cats have been appearing at the Festival since 1994 when they first organized, and the Festival was called “Littleton Downtown Turnaround.” The car show will be held in the parking lot behind Futrell Pharmacy and BB&T on S. Main Street (Hwy. 903) in Littleton.
Currently the Stray Cats have over 60 members, including spouses, with their main interest in vehicles manufactured before 1989. Only vehicles manufactured before 1989 will be allowed to compete for awards in the show.
Participants can register early or on the day of the show. Pre-registration is $20. Registration on the day of the show is $25. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be distributed until they run out. There is a $100 cash drawing for preregistration. Contestants will be competing for over 70 top awards. Door prizes will be given until they run out. There will also be an auction benefiting Stray Cats local charities.
Stray Cats Hot Rod Association is a nonprofit organization in the community. Since the show’s inception, they have raised over $40,000 for various local charities.
Steve Pinyan, Stray Cats Hot Rod Association president, invites the public to attend the 36th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival, visit the display of cars and meet their owners. There will be music and fun for everyone.
For more information about their organization or participating in the car show, call Steve Pinyan at 252-937-1962 or write to: Stray Cats, P.O. Box 118, Littleton, NC 27850.
