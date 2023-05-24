Ready to laugh? Want to experience something different? Come see Lakeland Cultural Arts Center’s debut show in its newly renovated actor’s studio.
“An Evening of Durang” is a collection of Tony award winning playwright Christopher Durang’s short plays and monologues. Durang is an absurdist comedic writer—he excels at creating outrageous situations, with hilarious results.
This show does contain adult language and mature situations. Co-directed by John DuVall and Jeff Pageau, this night of dark comedy showcases the talents of 11 local actors and is presented in a three-fourths thrust stage—something unique to the area. The actor’s studio is geared to present more contemporary works in an intimate setting, and this play is a spectacular launch.
“An Evening of Durang” by Christopher Durang will be presented June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Avenue, Littleton.
For tickets, visit the website, lakelandcac.org, or call 252-586-3124.
