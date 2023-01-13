Warren County Parks and Recreation will offer a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12 at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from 6-6:45 p.m. beginning Feb. 7 and running through Feb. 21.
This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 3 for $5 per child for the three-week session. Limited space is available. Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the county website or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
