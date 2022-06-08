The Warren Artists Market has issued a last call for submissions for the 2022 WAM Anthology IX, “Books That Sit on My Shelf.”
WAM members Thomas Park, Arlene Bice, Sterling Cheston and Anita Williams believe that writers are typically voracious readers, with large personal library. For the upcoming anthology, they hope that local residents will consider the following questions:
• What books sit on you bookshelves?
• What do they mean to you?
• What would they say to you if that were possible?
WAM members ask you to tell them about a book, series or author that touched your life or changed it in a meaningful way, or just tell them about a book or books that you just loved. Other questions to consider are as follows:
• Were books your best friends as a child?
• Did a particular book inspire you to become a writer or dramatically change your life?
• Did a book move you toward action or influence you in other ways?
Submissions that will be considered for the upcoming anthology are unpublished poetry, essay and non-fiction prose. The maximum word count for prose is 2,000 words per piece.
Each person may submit up to three poems with a maximum of 50 lines per poem. Include a third person biographical sketch of 50 words or less.
You may also send a black and white photograph of your bookshelf or desk.
Write “the end” at the bottom of each submission. This will be removed before publication, but with notify the editors when the piece is complete.
The anthology is open to all writers. Place your contact information in the upper left hand corner of each page submitted: address, telephone and email.
The deadline for submissions is June 21. You will be notified of acceptance by Aug. 30. The anthology will be available for purchase by Nov. 15.
Submissions and inquiries may be emailed to arlenebice1633@gmail.com or haywoodpark@yahoo.com. Write “poetry submission” in the subject line. Each submitter within the continental United States will receive a complimentary copy of the anthology.
Proceeds from the sale of the anthology will support arts programs designed to encourage interest in the arts, nurture existing talent and provide an environmental for artistic expression. Proceeds also support First Fridays Poetry/Prose Open Mic nights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.