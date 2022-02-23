In celebration of Black History Month 2022, Frontier Warren, in collaboration with Warren Artist Market, is hosting a Black Art Show at the Art Frontier Gallery at Frontier Warren on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26. This event is sponsored by The Warrenist and Trinity Source.
The show will feature the work of three local artists: Thomas Park (mixed media), Debra Evans Taylor (acrylic paintings), and Wheeler Smith (acrylic paintings). Selected works of Rashaun Rucker and J.A. Person will also be on display, some of which will be offered for sale as a fundraiser for the Warren Artist Market, who host a regular poetry event on First Fridays at Frontier Warren.
There will be an Artist Reception to open the show on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m., and the show will continue Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the Friday reception, wine will be available by donation. Punch and wings will be provided by the sponsors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.