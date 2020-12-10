Tour Warrenton is sponsoring a Historic Warrenton Holiday FoodTruck Rodeo from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, to benefit the Tour Warrenton Ghost 7Up Sign Restoration Project.
The event will be held at 237 S. Main St., Warrenton, in the parking lot of the former Super 10 store across from Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Vendors will include Soulbachi, DJ Mic Dub, Funnel Cake Zone, Lawrence & Perry BBQ, 1800 Flagpole, Sweettooth, Rolula James, Tastefully Simple, Sweet Delights Cookies, Sabs Sweet Treats, McCormick Creations, Reys of Sunshine Design, Epicure with Mia, Southern Mama Sweets and My Talent God’s Gift.
Raffle tickets for an 18-inch kids bike will be available for $1 each at the Tour Warrenton booth, or bring a Dec. 12 Friends Two receipt to the Tour Warrenton table top. The drawing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Raffle entrants must be present to win.
Contest
Tour Warrenton will sponsor an Ugly Sweater Holiday Historic Warrenton Food Tour on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information about these Christmas events, contact Tour Warrenton through Instagram @tourwarrenton, or on Facebook through the Historic Warrenton Food Tour page.
