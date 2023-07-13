Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a craft-a-palooza event for children ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Parks and Recreation main building (113 Wilcox St., Warrenton) on Tuesdays from July 18 to Aug. 1 from 6-6:45 p.m.
This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make 2-3 crafts per week. Registration is being accepted through July 17 for $5 per child for the three-week session. Limited space is available.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a,m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272. Parks and Recreation welcomes volunteers for this and other programs. Submit a volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.