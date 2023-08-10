A Blessing of the Garden at All Saints’ on East Franklin Street in Warrenton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Temporary boxes will be placed in the space, and following the plantings, the space will be blessed, followed by a Holy Eucharist. The official name of the sacred space will also be unveiled.
