As the calendar approaches November, thoughts begin to turn to the holiday season and plans for special Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.
To help with ideas and planning for Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas gifts and stocking the freezer in preparation for the winter, the Warren County Farmers Market will hold a Holiday Event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will be held in the parking lot of Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Organizers are excited to offer a range of items from 25 vendors, more than double the number from last year.
The market features a number of new items this year, included beef, pork and chicken perfect for filling the freezer for the winter season. Other new food items include shitake mushrooms and all varieties of winter squash.
Other items that are new this year include hand-turned bowls, glass ornaments, handpainted glass nail files, Christmas in a Jar homemade potpourri, kitchen items such as dish towels, candles, tumblers, cups, water bottles, ink pens and more.
This year’s Holiday Event is expected to bring a greater variety of a number of popular items from last year, including jewelry, key chains, wristlets, seasonal wreaths perfect for fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as body care products.
Christmas ornaments were also popular at last year’s holiday market. The 2022 event promises to bring a larger variety of handmade, unique ornaments.
In addition, the event will offer a variety of baked goods that can enjoyed with a meal on the day of the market or for freezing for Thanksgiving or Christmas. These include five-inch cakes (blueberry crumb, Mother’s Apple Cake, lemon pound, chocolate pound with lemon drizzle and homemade pound), cheese bread, yeast rolls, brownies and Morning Glory muffins.
The Holiday Event will also feature a variety of greens perfect with a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, such as kale, collards, turnip greens and, possibly, spinach.
Other items that will be available include: honey, walnuts in the shell, shelled walnuts, bookmarks, painted motivational garden rocks, traditional sweet potatoes and purple sweet potatoes, eggs, knitted caps, quilted items, bowl cozies, gnomes, crocheted and macramé articles, home décor items, acrylic painted tile coaster sets, vases and tumblers, cards and other artwork, stone-ground red grits and cornmeal, preserves, pottery, other handmade crafts, and more.
Organizers are proud that a number of familiar vendors from the weekly Farmers Market and last year’s holiday market will be joined by many new vendors in offering products that are locally homemade, grown or raised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.