This week’s article on Preservation Warrenton’s holiday homes tour highlights four of the 11 properties that will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jacob Holt House
Circa 1855
Built in 1855 by noted builder Jacob Holt as his residence, the Italianate-style cottage was owned by businessman Jacob Parker and leased to Holt. It was the second house for Holt, and the site contained his workshops, kiln, and lumberyard on the back portion of the property. The house is in the design of a Tuscan Villa, which was considered unusual for Holt and a vast departure from his square “boxy houses.” It is organized with two gable-front, one-and-a-half-story single-bay wings flanking a three-story, hip-roof tower. The building retains Greek Revival-style interior detailing.
The home was given to the town of Warrenton in 1976, and in 1992 was given to the Jacob Holt House Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit formed for the building’s renovation and preservation.
Today, the Jacob Holt House is used as a visitor’s center during the summer and as a meeting place for the community.
Tickets for the homes tour are available for purchase here on the days of the event; there are also public restroom facilities.
Hendrick House
Circa 1870s
Constructed about 1870, this two-story I-house with a hipped roof and Italianate detailing was a rare survivor of an 1881 fire that destroyed nearly all of Warrenton’s downtown businesses.
The house was built by Charles Fain and his wife, Jennie Hendrick, members of a prominent African-American family whose descendants owned and occupied the property into the mid-20th century.
The house is three bays wide with a standing-seam metal roof. It has a decorative gable on the façade and two stuccoed chimneys on the west side of the two-story block.
A nine-light Craftsman-style door is centered on the front, flanked by two-light-over-one-panel sidelights. There is a full-width porch with bracketed columns reflecting the Italianate style typical of buildings constructed in this region after the Civil War by renowned builder Jacob Holt.
Alterations since 1976 include the construction of an accessible ramp leading to the front porch and the installation of a second-story, single-leaf door in the east end of the south elevation, accessed by a metal fire escape. Fixed shutters have been installed on the façade.
Once used as county offices, the Hendrick House is now home to the Heritage Quilters, a philanthropic organization whose mission is to support, encourage, and document quilting traditions and activities.
Warrenton Town Hall
Circa 1907
Warrenton’s Town Hall, at the corner of East Market and South Bragg streets, is a two-story dark red brick building featuring contrasting, blonde brick arches over door and window openings and granite sills.
The building is believed to have been designed by Raleigh architect William P. Rose, who was commissioned to prepare plans in 1907. It originally housed the town’s fire department in the west third of the first floor, a city market in the other two-thirds, and an opera house on the second floor.
By 1925, the opera house had become a movie theater, and by 1942, the entire building was being used for town operations.
The building was renovated in 2020 and continues to serve as the Town Hall.
The rear wing housed the Warrenton Fire Department until a new fire station was constructed in 2003. It is now the Plummer Hook & Ladder Fire Museum.
In 2022, the town of Warrenton received the Gertrude S. Carraway Award in recognition of its renovation of Town Hall. The award is given annually by Preservation North Carolina to organizations that have demonstrated a genuine commitment to historic preservation through extraordinary leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion, and/or significant participation in preservation.
The renovation converted the building into three stories to include the police department floating in the newly created third floor, and the first floor designated for water bill collection and space to create the Plummer Hook & Ladder Fire Museum. The second floor houses meeting space and administrative offices.
The renovation highlights salvaged architectural elements and artwork from Warrenton and Warren County throughout the building.
William Ransom Johnson House
Circa 1800
Located at the south end of Eaton Avenue, this home was constructed about 1800, according to state records, as a one- or one-and-a-half-story Federal-style house for Colonel William Ransom Johnson. Though outside the town limits of Warrenton, at that time the house was “intimately connected with the traditions and life of Warrenton.”
It is said that Johnson stabled celebrated racehorse Boston — the fastest four-miler in the country and a grandson of famed racehorse Sir Archie — on the property, as Johnson owned and trained him.
The William Ransom Johnson House was enlarged to its current two-story hip-roof form in the late 19th century and was occupied by William Eaton, Jr., for whom the street is named.
The three-bay house has a double-leaf one-light-over-two-panel door on the east end of the façade sheltered by a full-width, hip-roof porch. The porch is supported by fluted square columns with a turned balustrade. The home has nine-over-nine wood-sash windows at the first story, and six-over-six windows at the second story. A gabled dormer was removed from the façade and the “deck” part of the roof replaced with a low hip roof after 1976.
Two impressive stone chimneys are located on the west elevation of the house with a projecting shed-roofed bay between them. A one-story, hip-roof ell extends from the southwest. A one-story hip-roof wing on the east elevation has tall six-over-six windows with the panes arranged vertically. This wing also has a wide cornice and rear chimney.
Mantels and woodwork documented in 1973 reflect its early 19th-century construction and its later 19th-century remodeling.
The property, which sits on just under 3 acres, was purchased by Colonel and Mrs. John T. Jenkins in 1982 and is owned today by the Jenkins’ daughter, Cynthia Jenkins, and her husband, Grady Strickland.
In addition to the main house, a circa 1820 outbuilding constructed for use as a law office by William Eaton, Jr. will also be open during the tour.
Tickets
Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase at Friends Two, Oakley Hall Antiques, Locorum, and Drip Coffee + Market, all in downtown Warrenton, and online at Eventbrite.com.
Same-day tickets, also $35, may be purchased at the Jacob Holt House, 122 S. Bragg St., Warrenton, where tour participants may check-in and receive their printed tour entry booklets.
For more information, visit preservationwarrenton.com.
