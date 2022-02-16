Hailed for “intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse,” Ensemble Aubade will perform at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. The board of directors of the Cherry Hill Foundation welcomes Peter Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Steven Sussman, piano, as they make their first visit to the antebellum home of the Cherry Hill Concert Series.
The Ensemble Aubade’s program will include wide-ranging music for the unusual combination of flute, viola and piano. Works will include compositions of Jean-Philippe Rameau, Louise Farrenc, Karl Henning, and Maurice Durufle’. Concluding the performance will be a suite by Robert Russell Bennett, the famous Broadway arranger who pays tribute to Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, and other familiar composers with whom he worked.
Based in Boston, Ensemble Aubade has presented concerts across the United States, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances.
Following the program, a reception will be held in the 1858 plantation house of the George Washington Alston family. Admissions will be at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge. For driving directions and other information, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
