The Cherry Hill concert series will resume its annual outstanding student concert on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Dr. Margaret Evans of Meredith College will present several of her most promising students in a program that features Chopin, Khachaturian, Liszt, Haydn, Bach, Von Weber, Handel, Scott Joplin, and other favorite composers.
Students must be recommended by their teachers and/or professors before being invited to play at the Inez concert venue. This year the three pianists attend area high schools and have all been awarded highest honors in various festivals and competitions for the piano.
Andrew Wood, 15, is a 10th grader at Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh. He also plays violin, guitar, and sings in choirs. Yeram Hahn is also a sophomore at Enloe. In addition to piano, she plays the violin in the Enloe orchestra. Trisha Samavedam, 11th grade, has been playing piano for the past 10 years. Her repertoire ranges from Bach to Boulanger.
Evans is also presenting soprano Rae Fredette, a rising sophomore at New England Conservatory, where she studies vocal performance. She will be accompanied by Susan Hoskins, a member of the faculty at Meredith College. Hoskins holds performance degrees from Meredith and UNC-Greensboro and currently studies with Dr. Evans.
A reception will follow the performance, and the 1858 historic home will be open for touring. There will be no admission charged for this first concert since COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Any persons who have not been vaccinated are urged to wear masks.
For more information and driving directions, visit the Cherry Hill website at www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
