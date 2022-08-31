With the change of seasons rapidly approaching, Deborah Phillips of Warrenton will continue a tradition for the community with the Annual Fall Plantapalooza on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at 217 Brehon St., Warrenton. The rain date is Sept. 17 with the same hours.
Phillips said that Plantapalooza continues to grow in the variety of plants and in the range of artwork that will be available. She hopes that the event will allow the public to pick up plants and other items that they can enjoy this season, and provide gift giving ideas to take care of some early Christmas shopping.
This year, Phillips will feature more of her drawings and paintings, including pastels, watercolor and pencil, with a focus on nature.
She can trace her interest in art to the earliest years of her childhood.
“My earliest memory, as a baby in the crib, was watching my mother doing a painting,” Phillips said.
As she grew older, she asked her mother if she could have been mistaken about this memory and learned that her mother loved painting. As a child, Phillips began painting with oils with her mother. She later studied pencil drawing at The Cocoran.
At first, Phillips was shy about color, but working in the garden changed her mind.
“After years and years of gardening, color is all I want to do,” Phillips said.
This love of gardening now allows her to share Plantapalooza with the community.
Fall vegetable garden plants that will be available during this year’s event will include saffron crocus (fall flowering), leeks, flowering cauliflower, purple sprouting broccoli, brussel sprouts, red winter kale, arugula, lettuces, Bloomsdale long standing spinach, rosemary, bay laurel, Asian greens, purslane and parsley pea.
Fall decorative garden plants that will be available include hostas (also edible), iris (bi-color and fragrant), day lilies, stachys, aquilegia, Purple Sensation allium, ornamental oregano, Jewels of Opar (also edible), White Cloud tulips and liriope.
Houseplants that will be offered include Angel Wing begonias, spider plant, golden pothos, aloe and scented geranium.
In the herb crafts category, Phillips will offer several teas to enjoy “for pleasure and health.” These include yaupon holly (a naturally caffeinated tea that she described as similar to green team, but with a richer flavor), double lemon (lemon balm and lemon verbena), sage tea, peppermint and stinging nettle (which can also be used for soup).
Several fresh and dried culinary herbs will be available: bay leaves, rosemary, absinthe (for pet beds), Thai basil and the Scarborough Fair Culinary Blend (parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme).
Plantain/comfrey balm will also be available.
The fall event will also include artisan jewelry featuring such decorative touches as vintage beads and mosaic designs, Fit Of Pique Mosaics, organic fragrant beeswax candles in vintage vessels (rose, bayberry and hot chocolate), and glass yard art flowers.
Also new to the Fall Plantapalooza will be yard sale featuring a number of household items.
For more information, find Plantapalooza on Facebook.
