Lake Gaston Winter Market will be hosted by Tour Warrenton and Lake Gaston Outfitters on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The open-air outdoor pop-up market, to be held at Lake Gaston Outfitters (2401 Eaton Ferry Road) will be similar to the Winter Warrenton Market by Tour Warrenton that was held on Jan. 30 in downtown Warrenton. More market events will follow at locations to be determined on March 27 and April 24.
More than 25 vendors are expected for the Lake Gaston Winter Market, which is free to the public. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings required.
Vendors will include artists, craftsmen, food and dessert trucks, and tabletop vendors within 100 miles of Lake Gaston. All vendor registrations from this market will be used to support the 7up Ghost Sign Restoration Project in Warrenton.
“The support for the Ghost 7up Sign Restoration Project has been growing since September 2020 when Tour Warrenton launched this mural giveback project,” said Tour Warrenton and Winter Market founder Eva Welsh.
Adding to the festive atmosphere will be music by DJ Jaystorm along with games and prizes.
“Tour Warrenton is hosting these events at various Warren County, N.C. locations as a Civic Giveback Historic Preservation Project,” Welsh said. “I grew up on a farm in the Embro-Vaughan community with Warrenton as my hometown; Lake Gaston and Littleton nearby.
“My ancestry dates back to the 1800s in Warren County, and the value of local businesses in rural America is extremely significant.”
Follow Tour Warrenton on Instagram or Historic Warrenton Food Tour on Facebook for more on the projects. Anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a vendor can email tourwarrenton@gmail.com.
