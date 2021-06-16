Tour Warrenton and Weldon Mills Distillery will present a Summer Night Market from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, with vendors, music and activities for the whole family.
“We’re excited,” Eva Welsh of Tour Warrenton said.
She noted that because June brings about the hotter temperatures of summer, Tour Warrenton is changing gears from daytime activities to events in the evening when temperatures are cooler.
There will be something for people of all ages at the Summer Night Market. Makers, artisans and craftspeople from Warren and Halifax counties, Henderson and as far away as Raleigh will offer their works.
Music will be provided by DJ Jay Storm, and a food truck will be on site.
Families can enjoy walking the Roanoke River together and playing cornhole. Children will find swings and a playground at the park area on the distillery campus.
Welsh encourages everyone who attends the Summer Night Market to take time to explore the grounds of the historic corn mill. The site features two buildings currently in use by Weldon Mills Distillery, which produces spirits such as bourbon, whiskey, vodka and other flavored liquors.
The site also features a bar/grill/event center and serves as a live music venue.
During the Summer Night Market, Weldon Mills Distillery will offer tours of its restored buildings on the hour. The bar will be open as well.
Those attending will also want to check out the views of the Roanoke River from the park area. Welsh noted that the location has become a popular boat launching point for fishing enthusiasts.
She considers Weldon Mills Distillery as an ideal site for the market.
“It is a beautiful location with beautiful outdoor lighting and the Roanoke River,” Welsh said.
Proceeds from the Summer Night Market will benefit the restoration of the historic ghost 7up sign on the back side of the LegacyWorks Studio building on South Main Street, Warrenton, and a historic ghost Coca-Cola sign on a Warrenton Furniture Exchange warehouse building on Bragg Street, Warrenton.
For more information, email tourwarrenton@gmail.com or follow Tour Warrenton on Instagram and Historic Warrenton Food Tour on Facebook.
