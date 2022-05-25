Pianist Solomon Eichner will appear in concert at Cherry Hill on Sunday, May 29. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and be followed by a reception in the 1858 plantation house in Inez.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge.
Eichner, a native of Baltimore, graduated from the Manhattan School of Music, Peabody Conservatory, and the University of South Carolina. He debuted at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and has performed across the United States and Europe. In 2021, he debuted with the North Carolina Symphony, performing Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals.” He returned to the NC Symphony in January of this year when he played the Beethoven “Triple Concerto.”
At Cherry Hill, Eichner will play works by Chopin, Debussey, Gershwn, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Schuman and Nokolai Kapustin. He has been described as “A sensitive pianist, Solomon’s playing is poetic, beautiful and moving with deep feeling…” “A young Arthur Rubinstein.” Now a resident of Chapel Hill, Eichner maintains a faculty position for the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute.
