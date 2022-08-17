Celebrate Labor Day weekend and help raise money for a local educational scholarship at Dinner Off Main on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-8 p.m. The all white affair will be held on Warrenton’s Bragg Street, between Market and Franklin streets, with a catered dinner, cocktail service provided by Locorum distillery, and special guest DJ Maniac.
Also providing entertainment will be an advanced music student from an area high school.
Coordinating the event, which will help to provide an educational scholarship for a local high school student, is Warren County native and John Graham High School graduate Patricia Jones Crosson and her BriCie Events.
A retired education administrator, Crosson said she wanted to do something to give back to the community. She is planning to relocate back to the county with her husband, Everett, and hopes to make Dinner Off Main an annual charity event.
Limited tickets are available for the 21-and-over event, and sales end Sept. 1. Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner, a single drink ticket, and entertainment; purchase online at eventbrite.com.
For more information, email DinnerOffMain252@gmail.com.
