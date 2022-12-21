Editor’s note: The following article was written by Fletcher Wolfe’s executive assistant, Casey Anglin. Wolfe is a native of Norlina.
Of the 16 guests who arrived at Maestro Fletcher Wolfe‘s home in Sky Valley recently for dinner and a concert, many were outstanding classical musicians.
Attending and performing was the well-known piano virtuoso of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Kathleen Warner. Also attending was her husband Harry, who is a premier percussionist with the orchestra. Mrs. Warner entertained the group playing a composition by Franz Liszt on the Maestro‘s concert grand piano.
Also performing for the guests that evening was the well-known flutist, Candace Keach. Ms. Keach, also a soloist with several major orchestras, is a flute teacher at Lovett and Westminster schools in Atlanta and Spelman College. She and Mrs. Warner presented several pieces together.
Other musicians in attendance who came to honor the Maestro were Ann and Don Ahnberg. Both have had close musical associations with Maestro over the years.
Maestro Wolfe, former director of music at Highlands Episcopal Church, was also the director of the Highlands Community Chorus for several years.
Now almost in his 91st year, Maestro Wolfe recently returned home from France and Italy, where he had performed many times. During his long musical history, he appeared many times in France with one of the world’s most famous artists and composers, Nadia Boulanger.
When he was a young baritone soloist, the Maestro appeared with Nadia Boulanger many times in concerts in Fontainebleau, France. Mlle. Boulanger lived in the Palace Château in Louis the 14th’s apartment, and young Fletcher occupied Louis the 15th’s.
On his most recent trip back to France, he again visited the Château Fontainebleau, which also served as Napoleon Bonaparte’s headquarters.
Later on, after his return to New York, he made his debut at Carnegie Hall and was chosen by Rick Besoyan for the lead in his new Broadway production “The Prince of Liederkranz.” His protagonist for the show was Eileen Brennan, later a movie star.
On his latest visit to Europe, the Maestro also visited Venice, Italy, where he had appeared in many concerts, and while there had dinner with Maestro Roberto Maconi and his wife at the Cipriani Hotel. Maestro Maconi has been the organist at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice for over 50 years.
Following Mr. Wolfe’s singing career, he came to Atlanta, where he founded and directed the world-famous Atlanta Boy Choir for 60 years. Six thousand boys came under his tutelage, and many of them have also become famous musicians. Pulitzer Prize winner Taylor Branch was a member of the Atlanta Boy Choir in the 1950s, and he has continued to enjoy singing throughout his life as a tenor chorister with the Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Baltimore. Also, some of the choir members include the Metropolitan opera star Maurice Robinson. Mark Stringer, professional conductor at the Vienna Conservatory; Benjamin Beilman, international concert violinist; Chris Neiman, television star; Dwayne Shattuck, TV producer and multiple Emmy Award winner; and Tony Award winner and Broadway Star Shuler Hensley are some of the boys the Maestro trained. These are just a few of the world achievers who give Maestro Wolfe and the time they spent in the Atlanta Boy Choir as a great reason for their success.
Continuing Maestro Wolfe’s musical adventures, I think I should mention his organizing the Georgia Festival Of The Arts In Italy. Two painters and sculptors of the many participating were Rosemary Stiefel, a Highlander, and Betty Sanders, wife of Georgia Governor Carl Sanders. Also included were an opera company, a ballet company and a Black jazz group. This group of over 100 performed under Maestro Wolfe’s direction all over Italy for several years.
Maestro Wolfe has been given many awards over the years for his performances by many countries, including Russia, who made him a Knight of Malta, and Italy, where he was given the highest award, that of being made a Commendatore by the President of Italy, Alessandro Pertini, in the Palazzo Giustiniani.
Later during his many appearances with the Atlanta Symphony, he won a Grammy Award, and much of this worldwide recognition was the subject for this delightful November event.
Some of those attending were Helen Moore from Highlands, a longtime friend of Maestro Wolfe and his late wife, Roberta. Also attending were Superior Court Judge Jack Partain and his wife, Pamela from Dalton, Ga. Judge Partain had been one of his boys in the 1950s.
During 2016, the Maestro and his choir were featured in the Hollywood film, “Captain America: Civil War.” After being invited to walk the red carpet in Hollywood for its premier performance, he invited Megan Lewicki, the daughter of Highlands Jim and Kim Lewicki, who was beginning a career as a Hollywood actress and who since has gone on to achieve much recognition as an actress and director. She is well-known in Scotland for her performance with the famous Edinburgh Festival.
So many of those who came out for this event have profited from their long relationship with the Maestro and wish him many more years ahead!
