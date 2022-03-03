As the calendar changes from February to March, local residents begin to think of spring with its warmer days and blooming trees and flowers. The Warren County Memorial Library hopes that the community will join the celebration of the new season by taking advantage of programs designed for a wide range of interests.
Discussions: From books
to gaming
This month, the library offers several opportunities for the community to participate in discussions related to interests ranging from books to Anime and Manga, and video games.
NC Reads offers an opportunity for the public to participate in virtual statewide book discussions with authors and experts. The March discussion will focus on “The Last Ballad” by Wiley Cash.
The book discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on March 30. Registration is required and may be completed by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NNp3yG5fRbyYXTCJ8Q5oRw.
On a more local level, Warren County Memorial Library continues its Video Game Spectator Club, which meets at 3 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The club’s spring theme is League of Legends Championship Series. Join the March 28 meeting at tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingMar22 with meeting ID 842 6087 4992 and password 382136.
The Teen Anime & Manga Book Club continues to meet every other Monday at 3 p.m. Join the March 7 meeting at tinyurl.com/WCMLMar22Anime1 with meeting ID 847 8871 1979 and password 941681. Access the March 21 meeting at tinyurl.com/WCMLMar22Anime2 with meeting ID 844 8173 7008 and password 763192.
Relaxation Corner
Warren County Memorial Library offers Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring each Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
Participants may choose a design from a collection of adult coloring pages, pick up colored pencils provided by the library and take some time to relax while expressing their creativity.
Resources for learning
and assistance
The NC Kids Digital Library offers a number of ebooks and videos designed for school-aged children at www.nckids.overdrive.com. Students may use their library card or NC Kids Card to access the collection. Warren County Schools partnered with Warren County Memorial Library to distribute NC Kids Cards at the schools. The cards are also available at the library.
NC Live offers homework help resources for students. The spring’s featured resource is the Open Education NC Collection, which may be accessed at www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=428. Additional academic resources are available on NC Live.
People of all ages may visit the library or call 252-257-4990 for help with technology, devices, email, computers, internet and related needs.
Fun for children
Ms. B’s Brilliant Books will be offered several times in March at 10:30 a.m. I Can Read Chapter Books will be presented on March 10, Preschool Stories on March 16 and Terrific Toddler Tales on March 26. These activities are available any time at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Local residents can help children discover the fun of reading by volunteering to star in a recorded literacy video. Volunteers will be recorded as they read books from the library’s children’s section. The videos will be available on the Warren County Memorial Library Facebook page. For more information, call the library at 252-257-4990.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
