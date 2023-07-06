The 49th Ebony Old Fashion Day will be held on Saturday, July 8, at the Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre Outdoor Brush Arbor Pavilion, located at 1411 Robinson Ferry Rd., Ebony, Va. There is no admission charge.
The event will include a gigantic auction from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until) featuring new and used furniture, household appliances, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, homemade pickles and jams, fresh vegetables, toys, teapots, subscriptions, homemade sweets and more.
The Kid’s Land will include games, bounce houses and face painting.
The Kountry Kitchen will offer hot dogs, hamburgers and other foods, homemade desserts and beverages.
All proceeds will benefit the Building and Mission Funds of Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre. For more information, visit www.lakegastonclc.com.
