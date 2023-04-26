Tamara Small recently joined the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office team as the Warren County Farmers Market manager. She has many responsibilities for the Saturday market, as well as planning for the market’s future transition to the Warrenton Lions Den on Ridgeway Street in Warrenton.
Watch for signage on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Lions Den for "Pop-Up" Markets during the week, when local vendors set up to provide additional opportunities for shopping locally grown produce and products.
Opening Day for the Warren County Farmers Market is Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Anyone interested in being added to the Warren County Farmers Market should see Tamara Small at the market or send an email to her at tamarasmall@warrencountync.gov to have their name added to receive the weekly email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.