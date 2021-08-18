The 36th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival, a two-day event which will be held Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, will be held at intersection of Hwys. 158 and 903 at the stop light in Littleton. The event is expected to be packed with activities for all the family.
Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the “Brake Tyme Band.” Bring lawn chairs and your dancing feet for an evening of dancing in the town’s parking lot in downtown Littleton on Hwy 158. Food vendors and carnival rides start at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup will start on stage at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.: 10-10:30 a.m.: Carolina Line Dancers (dance group); 11 a.m.: The G. Palmer Band, (performing a variety of music); noon: first raffle drawing; 12:30 p.m.: The G. Palmer Band continues to 1:30 p.m.; 2-3 p.m.: Open Mike (performers 15 minutes each); 3 p.m.: second raffle drawing.
The Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be located in the parking lot behind BB&T and Futrell Pharmacy on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Raffle prize winners will be drawn at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday (do not have to be present to win). Tickets are available now for $1 donation each from any Littleton Lions Club member, as well as at the Festival information booth Sept. 3 and 4.
Littleton Lions Club will be cooking 1,000 pounds of barbeque which will be sold from the Pepsi booths in sandwiches Friday night or by the pound. On Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. barbecue will be available by the plate and by the pound. Plates will also include slaw, baked beans and bread. Eat-out under the tent in the food court, or eat-in at the Lions Den on Ransom Street.Tickets can be purchased from any Littleton Lions Club member and at the Festival information booth.
The festival, now in its 36th year, continues to promote Littleton as a place to live and do business, and provides a two-day event where everyone can go and have fun. Money raised will go to local organizations and Lions service projects.
For more information call 252-676-5623.
