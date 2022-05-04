The Cherry Hill Historical Foundation will open its concert season with a performance by Lyricosa Quartet on Sunday, May 8. The performance will begin at 3 p.m.
The string quartet features violinist Carol Chang, concertmaster of the North Carolina Opera. She also plays regularly with the North Carolina Symphony, teaches violin and serves on the faculty of the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. She holds Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in violin performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. For many years Chung served as an adjunct instructor of violin at Meredith College. She has worked and performed with members of the Tokyo, Vermeer, Cavani and Julliard quartets.
Lucas Scalamogna is a member of the Winston-Salem Symphony and the Greensboro Symphony orchestras. He has also performed with the North Carolina Opera, serves as Associate Principal Second Violin of the Augusta Symphony Orchestra and is a regular substitute with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. He teaches violin, viola, chamber music, and directs the orchestra at UNC Pembroke. He holds a bachelor degree from the University of North Texas and master and doctoral degrees from the University of Georgia.
Simon Ertz is Principal Viola of the Winston-Salem Symphony and is also a member of the Greensboro Symphony. After graduating from UK’s Royal Northern College of Music, Ertz worked with several orchestras across the UK. In the United States, he has performed in many venues across the country as a member of the Degas Quartet. Since moving to North Carolina, he has completed a Doctoral of Musical Arts at UNC Greensboro and now teaches at North Carolina State University.
Rosalind Leavell regularly performs with the North Carolina Opera orchestra and the North Carolina Symphony. She received her bachelor’s in music from the Cleveland Institute of Music and a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota. She was formerly the Principal Cellist of the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra in Minnesota. Leavell is on the faculty of Triangle Area Suzuki Talent Education and the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. She also teaches cello privately to students of all ages and levels.
During Sunday’s performance, the group will play Entr’acte by Caroline Shaw, String Quartet No. 2 in A-minor by Felix Mendelssohn, and String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major by Ludwig von Beethoven. The Classical Voice of North Carolina has lauded Lyricosa for their “beautiful, rich tone…and stylish phrasing.” Formed in the spring of 2018, their combined goal is to reach a vast depth of intimacy and understanding in each work they play and to share that journey with their audiences.
Admission to the event will be $10 for adults, $5 for students and no charge for children under 13, and will be taken at the door. A reception will be held in the dining room and parlors of the 1858 plantation house, which will be open for touring after the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.