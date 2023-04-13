The Warren County Memorial Library has planned an April filled with activities that range from a celebration of Ella Baker to a discussion of “Money Rock” as part of the North Carolina Reads program.
The library celebrates the life of Ella Baker, civil rights activist who grew up in Littleton, with several activities, including an exhibit on loan from the Ella Baker Educational Project of NC. Baker was active with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and other efforts. For her influence on the civil rights movement, Baker was nicknamed “Fundi,” a Swahili word meaning a person who teaches a craft to the next generation. April 15 is recognized as Ella Baker Day.
In addition to the exhibit, Warren County Memorial Library will hold special events on Friday, April 14.
The day will include a 10 a.m. virtual discussion with Patricia Hruby Powell, the author of “Life as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker,” a children’s book highlighting Baker’s life and how she continues to inspire people today.
The public may watch the virtual discussion in the library’s Community Meeting Room or on their devices at home or on the go. The meeting ID is 863 5198 1195 with password 302244.
At 2 p.m., the library will present a viewing of “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker.” The film is not rated and has a one hour, three minute runtime.
North Carolina Reads
Warren County Memorial Library continues its participation in North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club sponsored by North Carolina Humanities. April’s book is “Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South” by Pam Kelley.
The North Carolina Reads program will feature a one of a total of five books each book. Each selected book explores issues, history and culture centered around the state of North Carolina. The program also includes virtual book discussions, hosted by NC Humanities, that feature the author and a number of experts. Through the program, NC Humanities hopes to connect communities through shared experiences.
North Carolina Reads offers a summary of its April selection: “Non-Fiction. The story of Belton Lamont Platt, nicknamed Money Rock, and of a striving African American family, swept up and transformed by the 1980s cocaine epidemic. This gripping tale, with characters both big-hearted and flawed, shows how social forces and public policies — racism, segregation, the War on Drugs, mass incarceration — help shape individual destinies.”
The community will have an opportunity to meet Pam Kelley and explore a number of themes related to the book during a virtual book discussion on April 25 that will be streamed from the Charlotte Museum of History. Kelley will hold a book signing there beginning at 6 p.m., and the program itself begins at 7 p.m.
The author will be joined by Dr. Seth Kotch and Dr. Barbara Lash in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities trustee Rick Thames. The panel will explore themes of racism, segregation, the War on Drugs and mass incarceration.
The local community may view the program at Warren County Memorial Library’s Community Meeting Room or NC Humanities YouTube channel.
For a complete list of NC Reads books, pick up an NC Reads bookmark at the library’s front desk or visit https://nchumanities.org/program/north-carolina-reads/.
Other activities
The library will offer a number of other activities for people of all ages during the month of April. These include the following:
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided at the library. Inquire at the front desk to receive a coloring sheet and coloring pencils, markers or crayons.
• “Piece” of Mind Puzzle Stations, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Relax with a puzzle at the library’s weekly puzzle station.
• Books, Brew, & You, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. The library will provide coffee as participants discuss what books must be read and those that are best avoided.
• Support the local library during National Library Week by stopping by between April 23 and 29.
• Pete the Cat will be at the library several days this month to attend storytimes and meet his “groovy” fans: April 18 at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., April 19 at 4:30 p.m. and April 20 at 10:30 a.m.
• Readin’ & Relaxin,’ April 25 at 10:30 a.m., featuring “Be Thankful, Pout-Pout Fish.” During these non-traditional, in-person story times, Ky’el reads both and old favorites.
• Kickin’ with Kyel, April 13 at 10:30 a.m., featuring “Wild! Numbers” and April 17 at 10:30 a.m. featuring “Potty Time with Pete the Kitty.” Ky’el brings a fun, upbeat take on storytime.
• Virtual Storytime, April 15 (“Ten, Nine, Eight”), April 22 (“Sassy Bedtime for Baby”) and April 29 (“Train”). Virtual storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be accessed on the library’s Facebook page.
• Film, “Wakanda Forever,” rated PG-13, April 13 at 2 p.m. The film has a two hour and 41 minute runtime.
• Anime & Manga Book Club, April 24 at 3:30 p.m., Guess the OP/ED.
• Video Game Club, April 12 at 3:30 p.m.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990, visit www.wcmlibrary.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.